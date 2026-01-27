Farmers and tribal groups march on Mumbai to press land and irrigation demands

Thousands of farmers and tribal residents continued a long march towards Mumbai on Tuesday to press for land rights, irrigation facilities and other long-pending demands, even as the Maharashtra government invited a delegation of the protesters for discussions later in the day.

The march, led by the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), began on Sunday after an agitation outside the Dindori tehsil office in Nashik district failed to yield firm assurances from the administration.

Protest leaders said they then decided to take their demands directly to the state government by walking to the capital.

Carrying red flags, the protesters have made arrangements for food, fuel and other essential supplies for the duration of the march. Over the past two days, they covered nearly 60 kilometres and on Tuesday morning began descending the Kasara Ghat, entering neighbouring Thane district.

Former MLA J P Gavit said growing mobilisation and sustained media attention compelled the state government to invite protest representatives for talks at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. The delegation is expected to include Gavit, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale, Kisan Sabha national joint secretary Ajit Navale and MLA Vinod Nikole.