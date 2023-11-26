Farmers begin fresh stir at Chandigarh borders, recall 'Delhi chalo' agitation

Thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Sunday started gathering on the outskirts of Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, as part of a three-day protest over demands which the Centre had conceded on 9 December 2021.

They warned that they have come prepared for a long haul. Many of them brought along vegetables, sacks of flour and lentils, and cooking oil on their tractor-trailers.

The farmer unions under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have given a nationwide call for the protest to mark the third anniversary of the historic ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation by farmers, and non-fulfillment of demands like promise of a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law.

This time, the call is for ‘Chandigarh Chalo’, to lodge a protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh.

The protesting farmers, comprising men and women — both young and old — and school and college students riding tractor-trailers, cars and motorcycles, have been assembling on the borders of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.