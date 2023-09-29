Punjab farmers' stir: trains affected, Chandigarh-Ambala NH blocked

Farmers squatted on railway tracks on Friday on the second day of their three-day 'rail roko' agitation and also blocked the Chandigarh-Ambala-Delhi national highway for seven hours, demanding compensation for crops damaged in the recent floods, a legal guarantee on MSP, and a sweeping debt waiver.

Farmers taking part in the 'rail roko' agitation squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track in Devidas Pura while in Hoshiarpur, members of the Azad Kisan Committee, Doaba, sat on a dharna at the local railway station.

Railway officials said while some trains were cancelled, routes of several others were diverted. Some trains are being short-terminated due to the agitation. Officials added that 91 trains in the Ferozepur division were cancelled, 48 short-terminated, five short-originated and 35 diverted.

They said 179 passenger and 14 goods trains have also been impacted and the railways has set up helpdesks in stations for passengers.