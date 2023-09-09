Cauvery dispute: Tamil Nadu farmers call to agitate just as Karnataka's are pacified

In a move to exert pressure on the Karnataka government to release the share of water they see as rightfully theirs, farmers' organisations and farmers of eight Tamil Nadu districts have called a protest beginning 20 September.

Karnataka authorities stopped the release of water on Friday, 8 September, after fortnight-long protests by various organisations against the release of the Cauvery river's water to Tamil Nadu from the Krishnaraja Sagar dam.

Mandya in Karnataka witnessed protests after the state government released water from the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir. However, once the outflow into the river was stopped, agitators ended their protest in Mandya district.

A decision on the future course of action would be taken after the Supreme Court verdict on 21 September, said farmer leaders.

Tamil Nadu's agrarian community, meanwhile, is bent on getting the court's attention with their agitation the day before the hearing.