SC to hear TN-Karnataka Cauvery dispute amidst deficit rainfall concerns

The Supreme Court will hear Tamil Nadu’s plea on the water to be released from the Cauvery river on 25 August, with the Karnataka government submitting an affidavit to put forth its stand on the matter.

Karnataka said it wants its stand to be heard so that it can protect the interests of the state and its farmers, while Tamil Nadu had approached the apex court so as to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for standing crops.

Karnataka wants to release water to the neighbouring state after taking into account the state’s needs for drinking water and irrigation for crops in the Cauvery river basin. What has caused this worry is the deficit rainfall in the Cauvery region.