K'taka CM seeks cooperation from all parties to resolve water sharing disputes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would take an all-party delegation from the state to meet the Prime Minister, seeking his intervention to resolve issues related to Mekedatu, Cauvery, Mahadayi, and Krishna. He sought cooperation from all parties in this regard.

He made the remarks during an all-party meeting called at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday to discuss water sharing disputes. "We are always committed to protect the interest of the state. Due to the lack of rain every five to six years, we face difficulty in releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. A distress formula has not been arrived in this regard," he asserted.

The Chief Minister is confident that the team of lawyers, representing the state, would put up a competent argument in the Supreme Court in this regard.