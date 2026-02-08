Farmers begin Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir march, seek MSP law

From the windswept shores of Kanniyakumari, where the land meets the sea, a nationwide farmers’ march set out on Saturday, carrying with it the voices of cultivators from across India and a renewed call for economic justice. Agricultural leaders and farmer representatives gathered at the country’s southern tip to launch the long march to Kashmir, seeking urgent reforms and stronger legal protections for those who till the land.

Organised under the leadership of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, national coordinator of the United Farmers’ Front (non-political), the march aims to spotlight what organisers describe as a deepening agrarian crisis and the Union government’s failure to address long-pending demands of farmers.

Farmer representatives from Tamil Nadu, joined by delegations from several states, flagged off the padyatra amid slogans and speeches demanding a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce. Prominent among those present were P.R. Pandian, president of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Associations Coordination Committee, A. Vins Anto of the Kodhayar Irrigation Committee, and a host of farmer leaders and activists.