Farmers block road at MP toll plaza, demand MSP law and loan waiver

Farmers on Monday began a sit-in at a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, pressing for a comprehensive loan waiver, a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), and official recognition of the cow as the “mother of the nation”.

The demonstration, held at the Khalghat toll plaza under the banner of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, saw hundreds of protesters chanting the Hanuman Chalisa at daybreak and parking tractors across one carriageway of the four-lane highway, partially blocking traffic. A heavy police presence has been deployed, with district authorities holding continuous talks in an attempt to maintain calm, an official confirmed.

The agitation comes amid a broader wave of farmer unrest across the country, including in neighbouring Maharashtra, where cultivators have held multiple protests in recent weeks over falling crop prices, erratic procurement, and delays in compensation for weather-related losses.

In parts of Nashik, Ahmednagar and Jalna, farmers have staged highway blockades and market boycotts demanding a legally enforceable MSP, better onion prices, and quicker government intervention — pressure that has sharpened calls for nationwide agricultural policy reform.