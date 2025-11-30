Selling out our farmers and our seed sovereignty

India’s 150 million farmers are in danger of losing sovereignty over their vast agricultural genetic wealth. No other nation in the Global South can match India’s crop diversity. With almost six million varieties of crops, India is also the only country in the world that grows 200,000 kinds of rice.

But this will soon change. The 11th session of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture held in Peru (24–29 November 2025) set the stage for major seed treaty reforms that threaten farmers’ rights.

Driven by countries of the Global North — which possess minimal plant genetic resources — the treaty seeks to bring the Global South’s bounty under a multilateral system (MLS) of access and benefit sharing, handing over control to multinational seed corporations, with scant clarity on compensation.

Shockingly, India was represented by a single negotiator, Dr Sunil Archak, officer-in-charge of Germplasm Exchange (National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources). His claim — that even after signing this treaty, India will retain the freedom to choose which plant genetic accessions it wishes to make — has been countered by experts. The treaty, they warn, is a binding international legal instrument which obligates all signatories to make all their plant genetic resources available, effectively internationalising control over them.

Activists have flagged a conflict of interest in Dr Archak’s appointment to such a sensitive post, citing controversies over his heading seed industry-funded institutions. Surprisingly, the maximum protests against the treaty on genetic resources in the earlier review meetings came from African nations, rather than South Asia or Latin America.

Dr Sarath Babu Balijepalli, who heads the Forum of Scientists for Diversity, strikes a sombre note: “If India chooses to compromise, the technology-rich Global North will get away with the Global South’s genetic wealth served up on a platter. We stand to gain neither monetary compensation nor non-monetary benefits like technology transfer, nor can we claim intellectual property rights over our knowledge and genetic wealth.”