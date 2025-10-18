Bitter harvest for India’s paddy farmers

Ran Singh, a farmer from Haryana’s Sirsa district, reached the Rodi grain market on 1 October with his harvest of paddy. For the next two days, he waited patiently for his turn at the government procurement centre. When it finally came, officials told him his produce contained far too much moisture and needed drying. In short, it was rejected.

Determined not to lose his crop, Ran Singh spread the paddy out under the sun each morning. Every evening, he repacked it into sacks. That corner of the market was where he stayed day and night, guarding his precious produce. On 6 October, heavy rains triggered by a western disturbance lashed the region. The Rodi grain market was flooded and a quarter of Ran Singh’s sacks were submerged. The bulk of the paddy rotted instantly, the rest was discoloured. A single downpour washed all his hopes and hard work away.

Speaking to National Herald, Jasbir Singh, a farmer leader from Punjab’s Mansa district, said while the problem of excessive moisture in paddy is a recurring one, this year’s heavy rainfall and flooding has made it far worse. The soil in the fields is still wet. Punjab’s grain markets are struggling with a severe shortage of space to store or dry the harvested paddy.

Farmers are now loading the crop directly from combine harvesters into sacks and taking it to market. The fresh grain with its high moisture content is being rejected everywhere.

Transporting the crop back home is too costly, and drying it in the fields is nigh impossible because the soil is soggy. Taking advantage of this situation, traders lie in wait outside the markets and buy grain from desperate farmers at throwaway prices.

This year, the government’s minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is Rs 2,389 per quintal. However, according to Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dharmendra Malik, traders in Uttar Pradesh are purchasing paddy from distressed farmers at just Rs 1,500–Rs 1,700 per quintal.