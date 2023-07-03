Farmers in Punjab get canal water for the first time after years

In a dream come true, farmers of Punjab got canal water after decades through MGNREGA at an outlay of Rs 200 crore, state Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said here on Monday

Hayer lauded all officers and employees of his department for the historic achievement and said strengthening the canal water network is the main need of the hour to save the agriculture and groundwater of the state.

He said whereas the farmers are getting canal water for the first time, the same was provided to cotton belt farmers during sowing season on their demand.

Hayer said out of 15,741 water courses closed in the state due to the non-availability of canal water for the last several decades, 13,471 water courses were restored by the Water Resources Department in the last two and a half months.