Farmers' march: 114 paramilitary companies in Haryana, tight security in Noida
Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on 13 February
Noida Police on Monday said there could be traffic pressure on routes leading to and from Delhi in view of a proposed farmers protest in the national capital on Tuesday.
Police said due to the protest in the national capital, there will be intensive security checks at the Noida-Delhi border areas with the possibility of route diversions, and urged people to opt for metro services for their commute.
Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on 13 February to demand a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.
"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers is proposed in Delhi on Tuesday regarding their problems. During the said programme, intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders, due to which, in case of increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Noida to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per requirement," the police said in a statement.
"People going to Delhi please use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk," the police added.
The police said diversions would be placed on DND, Chilla border routes, among others but vehicles will be allowed in cases of emergency. "In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police said.
A total of 114 companies of paramilitary forces and Haryana Police have been deployed in the state in view of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march, officials said.
An official spokesperson on Monday said Haryana Police has implemented elaborate measures to maintain law and order in the state and ensure the safety of the general public. "A total of 114 companies have been deployed across various districts, with 64 comprising paramilitary forces and 50 comprising Haryana Police," said the spokesperson.
These companies are equipped with anti-riot gear and stationed in districts that are sensitive and border with Punjab. Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor "miscreants and mischievous elements", the spokesperson said.
Haryana Police is fully capable of addressing any disturbances or untoward incidents, the spokesperson said. "The public is urged to disregard misleading content on social media platforms, as the police are actively monitoring such elements and will take strict legal action against those spreading rumours," said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson also appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities to the Haryana Police helpline number-112 to facilitate appropriate legal action.
Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, has been imposed in many districts, and individuals are reminded to comply with the law.
The spokesperson also informed the general public that passengers travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi should consider the route via Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra or via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Ladwa, Indri to reach Delhi via Karnal.
Similarly, for those travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh, it is advised to use the route via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Panchkula or via Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Panchkula, said the spokesperson.
Police appealed to the public to consider using the rail route as a precautionary measure to travel to Punjab.
