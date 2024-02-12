Farmers' march: 114 paramilitary companies in Haryana, tight security in Noida

Noida Police on Monday said there could be traffic pressure on routes leading to and from Delhi in view of a proposed farmers protest in the national capital on Tuesday.

Police said due to the protest in the national capital, there will be intensive security checks at the Noida-Delhi border areas with the possibility of route diversions, and urged people to opt for metro services for their commute.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on 13 February to demand a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers is proposed in Delhi on Tuesday regarding their problems. During the said programme, intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders, due to which, in case of increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Noida to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per requirement," the police said in a statement.

"People going to Delhi please use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk," the police added.