Gurugram Police tightens security amid impending farmers' protest

In view of the farmers' protest, Gurugram Police on Monday tightened security on the Mewat, Rewari, and Jhajjar borders, and began checking 'suspicious' vehicles as well as putting up barricades on the borders for vehicles entering Gurugram, while a large number of security personnel were deployed there.

"I have given necessary directions to the departments concerned to step up security in the border areas. If the district administration is required to deploy duty magistrates, it will do so. However, no inputs about the movement of farmers have come to light in Gurugram," deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told IANS.

Apart from this, a senior official of the Gurugram police has also visited the border areas to take stock of preparations.

Meanwhile, the police have placed containers near Panchgaon Chowk on the service lane along Jaipur Expressway to block the expressway in case any inputs about farmers' movement are received.

"We have been instructed by our seniors to keep vigil on suspected vehicles and farmers' groups if they enter the district, and keep informing them about the situations," said a Gurugram police personnel deployed in a border area.