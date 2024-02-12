Gurugram Police tightens security amid impending farmers' protest
Nearly 200 farm organisations have called for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march on Tuesday
In view of the farmers' protest, Gurugram Police on Monday tightened security on the Mewat, Rewari, and Jhajjar borders, and began checking 'suspicious' vehicles as well as putting up barricades on the borders for vehicles entering Gurugram, while a large number of security personnel were deployed there.
"I have given necessary directions to the departments concerned to step up security in the border areas. If the district administration is required to deploy duty magistrates, it will do so. However, no inputs about the movement of farmers have come to light in Gurugram," deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told IANS.
Apart from this, a senior official of the Gurugram police has also visited the border areas to take stock of preparations.
Meanwhile, the police have placed containers near Panchgaon Chowk on the service lane along Jaipur Expressway to block the expressway in case any inputs about farmers' movement are received.
"We have been instructed by our seniors to keep vigil on suspected vehicles and farmers' groups if they enter the district, and keep informing them about the situations," said a Gurugram police personnel deployed in a border area.
However, Gurugram Police claimed that none of the farmers' groups will cross or enter Delhi amid protests from Gurugram.
"Gurugram Police are already on high alert amid farmers' protests. The strength of the personnel has already been enhanced along all connecting borders of the district. Also, a rapid action force alone and extra force have been reserved to face any untoward situations on border locations," a senior police official said.
"There was no such impact reported in Gurugram. Security has been increased since Saturday and strict vigil was being maintained in all border areas," he said.
The farmers have been demanding the fulfillment of promises made by the Central government in 2021 that included a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) on crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, farm debt waiver and withdrawal of police cases.
Nearly 200 farm organisations under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will start a protest march, ‘Delhi Chalo’, on Tuesday.
