Farmers near Bengaluru int'l airport oppose land acquisition, state govt to call another meeting

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Wednesday, 18 October, said that another meeting would be called after 25 October to discuss acquiring 1,777 acres, in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk, near the Bengaluru International Airport, for the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

His announcement came during a meeting held with representatives of farmers and the government at Khanija Bhavan that ended without any result.

People of 13 villages have been opposing the land acquisition.

Farmer leaders Baiyareddy, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and others who attended the meeting opposed the land acquisition.

Calling for cancellation of the preliminary notification which has been issued in this regard, they said that the lives of hundreds of farmers' families depend on this land.