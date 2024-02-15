Farmers' protest: Sec 144 in Noida, ministers in Chandigarh for repeat talks
A section of traders in Noida have urged the protesting farmers and the government to hold a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue
Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on 16 February.
The decision has been taken in view of proposed protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), part of SKM, had earlier called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on 16 February, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers.
"Various programmes like protest demonstrations, etc are proposed by SKM and various organisations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," the police said in a statement.
According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious ones, are prohibited. The order also bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.
BKU local leader Pawan Khatana said during the Bharat Bandh, farmers have been asked to go on strike for a day in order to press the government for their demands.
"Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike," Khatana told PTI. The farmers' leader said the protestors would stay put in their areas and not march towards Delhi on Friday.
Meanwhile, a section of traders in Noida have urged the protesting farmers and the government to hold a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue. "Frequent farmer movements adversely affect everyday business activities. Citizens have to face unnecessary troubles. Everyone is suffering losses owing to the closure of transport routes," Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 market association, said.
"We appeal to the government and the farmers to resolve the issues through dialogues and not by obstructing the lives of common citizens," Jain added.
Three Union ministers reached the venue of their talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday evening, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two border points of Punjab and Haryana.
Agriculture and farmer welfare minister Arjun Munda, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai are representing the Central government at the meeting over farmer unions' demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The meeting is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26. Before the central ministers arrived, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached the venue to be part of the meeting.
This will be the third round of talks between the two sides, the previous two rounds of dialogue on 8 and 12 February having been inconclusive.
Among the farmer leaders taking part in the meeting are SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given the 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the Centre to accept their demands.
