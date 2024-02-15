Farmers' protest: Sec 144 in Noida, ministers in Chandigarh for repeat talks

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on 16 February.

The decision has been taken in view of proposed protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), part of SKM, had earlier called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on 16 February, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers.

"Various programmes like protest demonstrations, etc are proposed by SKM and various organisations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," the police said in a statement.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious ones, are prohibited. The order also bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.