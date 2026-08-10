Farmers, trade unions protest in Bengal, Haryana against Centre's policies
Left unions and farmers' groups hold rallies in West Bengal and Kurukshetra, demanding guaranteed MSP, 200 days of rural employment, farm loan waivers and higher wages
Farmers' organisations and trade unions held protests in West Bengal and Haryana on Monday against what they described as "anti-farmer and anti-worker policies" of the Centre, with demonstrators in both states demanding guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), greater employment under the rural job guarantee scheme and measures to address farmers' and workers' concerns.
In West Bengal, Left trade unions and farmers' organisations held civil disobedience rallies at several district headquarters, including Bankura and Bardhaman. Members of CITU, AITUC, AIKS and other Left-affiliated organisations marched to district magistrates' offices.
The protesters demanded implementation of MSP for agricultural produce and restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in place of the G RAM G job guarantee scheme. They sought 200 days of employment for every person annually, compared with the 125 days provided under G RAM G.
In Kurukshetra, members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions staged a two-hour protest at the Mini Secretariat, opposing what they called the Centre's "anti-farmer and anti-worker policies".
The Kurukshetra protest was led by representatives of various farmer and worker organisations, including All India Kisan Sabha district convenor Roshan Lal, All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan district president Raj Kumar Sarsa and Krantikari Kisan Union district president Satish Kumar.
The protesters in West Bengal also demanded a halt to evictions of hawkers and slum dwellers, a proper rehabilitation policy for those affected and repeal of the four labour codes that replaced 29 central labour laws.
At Kurukshetra, protesters raised concerns over the proposed India-US trade deal, alleging that cheaper imports could depress domestic prices and adversely affect Indian farmers, dairy producers and other agricultural communities. They warned that farmers could struggle to recover production costs, pushing more into debt.
They also opposed the proposed privatisation of electricity and prepaid smart meters, saying these could make power unaffordable for poor and working-class families.
Other demands included a law guaranteeing MSP based on the National Commission on Farmers' formula with assured procurement for all crops, a comprehensive farm loan waiver, an increase in old-age pension to Rs 10,000 a month, regularisation of contractual employees and a minimum wage of Rs 28,000 per month.
The Kurukshetra protesters said farmer, labour and trade union organisations across the country were holding demonstrations and courting arrest against several government policies.
They cited rising inflation and unemployment as major sources of resentment among farmers, workers, artisans and small traders and warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not addressed.