Farmers, trade unions protest in Bengal, Haryana against Centre's policies

Farmers' organisations and trade unions held protests in West Bengal and Haryana on Monday against what they described as "anti-farmer and anti-worker policies" of the Centre, with demonstrators in both states demanding guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), greater employment under the rural job guarantee scheme and measures to address farmers' and workers' concerns.

In West Bengal, Left trade unions and farmers' organisations held civil disobedience rallies at several district headquarters, including Bankura and Bardhaman. Members of CITU, AITUC, AIKS and other Left-affiliated organisations marched to district magistrates' offices.

The protesters demanded implementation of MSP for agricultural produce and restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in place of the G RAM G job guarantee scheme. They sought 200 days of employment for every person annually, compared with the 125 days provided under G RAM G.

In Kurukshetra, members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions staged a two-hour protest at the Mini Secretariat, opposing what they called the Centre's "anti-farmer and anti-worker policies".

The Kurukshetra protest was led by representatives of various farmer and worker organisations, including All India Kisan Sabha district convenor Roshan Lal, All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan district president Raj Kumar Sarsa and Krantikari Kisan Union district president Satish Kumar.

The protesters in West Bengal also demanded a halt to evictions of hawkers and slum dwellers, a proper rehabilitation policy for those affected and repeal of the four labour codes that replaced 29 central labour laws.