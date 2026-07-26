Farmers urge restoration of Salem check dam to revive irrigation

Farmers said the check dam suffered partial damage during the Salem City Municipal Corporation’s Thirumanimutharu River Beautification Project, which involved strengthening riverbanks, constructing retaining walls and clearing obstructions to improve water flow. However, they alleged that the damaged structure was never fully restored, weakening the traditional irrigation system.

Despite the construction of the Neikkarapatti head sluice in 2012 to regulate water diversion, farmers said the facility has failed to serve its intended purpose as the damaged check dam can no longer hold enough water to channel it towards the supply network.

As a result, much of the river water continues to flow downstream instead of reaching the lakes that depend on it.

Farmers also highlighted the growing problem of overgrown shrubs and vegetation choking parts of the river and supply channels, restricting water movement even during periods of strong inflow. They raised concerns over stagnant water and alleged discharge of untreated waste into the river, affecting water quality in several stretches.

They said restoring the check dam and clearing the supply channels would not only revive irrigation but also improve groundwater recharge and prevent precious rainwater from flowing away unused.

Meanwhile, a senior WRD official in Salem said a proposal to renovate the Neikkarapatti supply channel has already been submitted under a state government Budget announcement. Detailed estimates have been prepared and sent for administrative approval.

The department said restoration work would begin once the proposal receives clearance and the required funds are sanctioned.

For farmers who depend on the river’s historic water network, the revival of the damaged check dam represents more than an infrastructure repair — it is a bid to restore an ecological lifeline that has long nourished the region’s fields and communities.

With IANS inputs