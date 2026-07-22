Bihar Assembly heat: Farmers’ irrigation woes take centre stage amid rainfall deficit

The plight of farmers took centre stage on the third day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s Monsoon Session, as legislators across the political spectrum raised concerns over erratic electricity supply for irrigation amid a worrying rainfall deficit in several parts of the state.

During Question Hour, members highlighted how inadequate and irregular power availability was hampering irrigation efforts, putting the season’s Kharif crops — especially paddy — under growing stress. They urged the government to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers as dependence on irrigation rises in the absence of sufficient monsoon showers.

Responding to the concerns, chief minister Samrat Choudhary assured the House that the government was committed to protecting farmers from the impact of the uneven rains and had drawn up a special plan to strengthen irrigation support.

Under the proposed arrangement, the government aims to provide continuous power supply for agricultural purposes from 6 am to 6 pm, allowing farmers to irrigate their fields during daylight hours and minimise the threat of crop losses.