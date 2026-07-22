Bihar Assembly heat: Farmers’ irrigation woes take centre stage amid rainfall deficit
Opposition members press for immediate improvements in electricity distribution, saying stronger implementation is key to supporting farmers
The plight of farmers took centre stage on the third day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s Monsoon Session, as legislators across the political spectrum raised concerns over erratic electricity supply for irrigation amid a worrying rainfall deficit in several parts of the state.
During Question Hour, members highlighted how inadequate and irregular power availability was hampering irrigation efforts, putting the season’s Kharif crops — especially paddy — under growing stress. They urged the government to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers as dependence on irrigation rises in the absence of sufficient monsoon showers.
Responding to the concerns, chief minister Samrat Choudhary assured the House that the government was committed to protecting farmers from the impact of the uneven rains and had drawn up a special plan to strengthen irrigation support.
Under the proposed arrangement, the government aims to provide continuous power supply for agricultural purposes from 6 am to 6 pm, allowing farmers to irrigate their fields during daylight hours and minimise the threat of crop losses.
Acknowledging the challenges posed by the rainfall shortage, Choudhary said agriculture in Bihar remains deeply tied to the monsoon and that the deficit has disrupted farming activities across several districts. He said departments concerned have been directed to reinforce power infrastructure and ensure farmers are not left struggling due to electricity shortages.
The chief minister also said district magistrates in drought-like areas have been asked to submit detailed assessments of rainfall patterns and agricultural conditions. Based on these reports, the government will evaluate the severity of the situation and decide on further relief measures.
Choudhary added that if drought conditions are officially declared in any region, the government would roll out a diesel subsidy scheme to help farmers operate irrigation pumps and protect standing crops.
While acknowledging the government’s assurances, Opposition members pressed for immediate improvements in ground-level electricity distribution, arguing that stronger implementation was essential to translate announcements into relief for farmers.
The ruling alliance defended the government’s response, maintaining that steps were being taken to support cultivators during a challenging monsoon season.
With several districts receiving below-normal rainfall, anxiety is mounting over the fate of Kharif crops, particularly paddy, as farmers await both timely rains and reliable irrigation support.
With IANS inputs