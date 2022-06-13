Farmers will wage fierce battle against govt if it doesn't bring law on MSP: Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the farmers' movement is not over yet and that they will wage a "fierce battle" against the government if it does not bring a law on minimum support price (MSP).

Speaking at a Jat community programme in Jaipur, Malik said he will also join the movement once he completes his term as Meghalaya governor.

Malik has targeted the government several times in the recent past over farmers' issues.

"The farmers' movement is not over yet, it was the dharna which ended. If a law on MSP is not made, then the farmers will wage a fierce battle against the country's government," Malik said.