Farooq questions timing of Kulgam terror attack; Omar announces ex gratia, Mehbooba seeks probe
NC president links incident to statehood demand, chief minister announces Rs 10 lakh relief for victims' families, PDP chief calls killings a security lapse
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the timing of the terrorist attack that killed two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, saying such incidents appeared to occur whenever his party raised the demand for the restoration of statehood.
Expressing grief over the killings, Abdullah said those responsible must be identified through a fair investigation.
"I regret it. We do not even know who killed them or how they were killed. There should be an investigation, a fair probe to identify those responsible," he told reporters in Baramulla.
"I don't know why such incidents happen whenever we seek statehood," the former chief minister said, referring to the National Conference's campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The party had staged a protest in New Delhi on July 20 over the issue.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, saying the migrant workers had come to the Union Territory to earn an honest livelihood and had become innocent victims of terrorism.
"They had come to Kashmir to work... Those innocent people were targeted in such a manner. The attack cannot be condemned enough," he said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.
Announcing an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two victims, Abdullah said no amount of compensation could undo the loss suffered by their families.
"No amount of money can repair the damage caused or reduce the pain and suffering faced by their families. However, this is a small effort from our side to extend some help to them during this difficult time," he said.
The chief minister's announcement is in addition to the Rs 6 lakh immediate assistance already announced by the district administration.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti described the killings as a "serious security lapse" and demanded a transparent investigation into the attack.
Questioning how militants were able to strike despite heightened security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, she said, "There is so much security here. It is a security lapse and must be investigated. With such extensive deployment for the Yatra, why do such incidents continue to happen?"
Referring to the security measures taken after the recent Anantnag terror attack, Mufti claimed that thousands of youths had been detained and even elderly persons booked on suspicion of being overground workers (OGWs), yet militants were still able to carry out the attack.
The attack took place late on Friday at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of Kulgam district. The victims, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s and from Chhattisgarh, were shot by terrorists. Ratray died before reaching hospital, while Bopinder succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The incident came days after Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ashiq Hussain was shot dead by a lone terrorist in Anantnag while on Amarnath Yatra duty.