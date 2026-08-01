Farooq questions timing of Kulgam terror attack; Omar announces ex gratia, Mehbooba seeks probe

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the timing of the terrorist attack that killed two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, saying such incidents appeared to occur whenever his party raised the demand for the restoration of statehood.

Expressing grief over the killings, Abdullah said those responsible must be identified through a fair investigation.

"I regret it. We do not even know who killed them or how they were killed. There should be an investigation, a fair probe to identify those responsible," he told reporters in Baramulla.

"I don't know why such incidents happen whenever we seek statehood," the former chief minister said, referring to the National Conference's campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The party had staged a protest in New Delhi on July 20 over the issue.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, saying the migrant workers had come to the Union Territory to earn an honest livelihood and had become innocent victims of terrorism.

"They had come to Kashmir to work... Those innocent people were targeted in such a manner. The attack cannot be condemned enough," he said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

Announcing an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two victims, Abdullah said no amount of compensation could undo the loss suffered by their families.

"No amount of money can repair the damage caused or reduce the pain and suffering faced by their families. However, this is a small effort from our side to extend some help to them during this difficult time," he said.