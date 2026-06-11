‘We won’t beg anyone’: Farooq Abdullah on NC’s statehood protest in Delhi
Remarks come even as J&K CM Omar Abdullah has appealed to constituents of INDIA bloc to support demonstration
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party would not approach any political party in Jammu and Kashmir to join its planned protest in Delhi demanding the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.
Making his position clear ahead of the demonstration, Abdullah said participation in the protest would be voluntary.
"Whoever wants to join the protest can do so. We are not going to anyone with a begging bowl," he told reporters.
The National Conference has announced a protest in the national capital on the opening day of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, pressing for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was downgraded into a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The remarks come even as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the party's vice-president, has appealed to constituents of the INDIA bloc to support the demonstration.
Asked whether the NC would work towards building broader political unity on the issue, Farooq Abdullah said there was already consensus among political parties regarding the demand for statehood.
"Everyone is united as far as statehood is concerned," he said.
On the prospects of Jammu and Kashmir regaining its special constitutional status, Abdullah struck a cautious note.
"I am not God. Only Allah knows, and those who are in power in Delhi," he said.
The veteran leader reiterated that the National Conference would continue its political and legal fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
"We are already fighting for it. What more do you want? We are not silent. We will continue to fight. We have the constitutional right to protest against what has been taken from us," he said.
The planned Delhi protest is expected to intensify political pressure on the Centre as the National Conference seeks to keep the issues of statehood and special status at the forefront of national debate.
With IANS inputs
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