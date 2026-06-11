‘We won’t beg anyone’: Farooq Abdullah on NC’s statehood protest in Delhi

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party would not approach any political party in Jammu and Kashmir to join its planned protest in Delhi demanding the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

Making his position clear ahead of the demonstration, Abdullah said participation in the protest would be voluntary.

"Whoever wants to join the protest can do so. We are not going to anyone with a begging bowl," he told reporters.

The National Conference has announced a protest in the national capital on the opening day of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, pressing for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was downgraded into a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The remarks come even as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the party's vice-president, has appealed to constituents of the INDIA bloc to support the demonstration.