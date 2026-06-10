PM has reaffirmed statehood promise to J&K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the Centre would honour its commitment to restore statehood to the Union Territory.

Addressing reporters in Anantnag district, Abdullah said the Prime Minister had recently reiterated the assurance during his interaction with Omar Abdullah and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were now waiting for the promise to be fulfilled.

"The Prime Minister has recently told Omar that he will fulfil his promise on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said.

The National Conference leader's remarks come amid growing political focus on the issue of statehood restoration, which remains one of the party's key demands since the erstwhile state was bifurcated and reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019.

Responding to a question on the delay in approval of business rules for the Jammu and Kashmir government, Abdullah said the National Conference was not seeking only administrative clarity but also the restoration of full statehood.