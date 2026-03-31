Farooq flags delay in J&K statehood restoration, flags erosion of public trust
NC chief says prolonged postponement of statehood is “deeply unfortunate”; calls for renewed democratic engagement
Farooq Abdullah on 31 March expressed concern over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was eroding public trust in democratic institutions.
Interacting with party functionaries, Abdullah described the prolonged postponement of statehood as “deeply unfortunate” and said the delay has left people’s aspirations unfulfilled.
He emphasised that the restoration of full statehood, which has been assured by the Government of India, is not a concession but a fundamental right of the people.
Concern over public sentiment
The former chief minister said continued delays risk creating a growing sense of disenchantment among citizens and could weaken faith in democratic processes.
He said that withholding statehood has contributed to frustration among people and highlighted the need for credible and responsive governance.
Abdullah said restoring statehood would play a key role in addressing concerns related to representation, accountability and political participation in the Union Territory.
He urged party workers and office-bearers to actively engage with citizens and raise issues concerning dignity, democratic rights and political empowerment.
Abdullah said party representatives should remain connected with people at the grassroots level, understand their concerns and amplify them through democratic platforms.
Party stance on statehood
Reiterating the position of the National Conference, Abdullah said the party remains committed to pursuing restoration of full statehood through peaceful and constitutional means.
He said the objective is to restore faith in the political system and ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a greater say in governance.
Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, with the Centre stating that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.
Abdullah’s remarks come amid continuing political discourse over the timeline and process for restoring statehood, with opposition parties urging early action.
The National Conference has consistently maintained that restoring statehood is essential for strengthening democratic institutions in the region.