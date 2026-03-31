Farooq flags delay in J&K statehood restoration, flags erosion of public trust

Farooq Abdullah on 31 March expressed concern over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

Interacting with party functionaries, Abdullah described the prolonged postponement of statehood as “deeply unfortunate” and said the delay has left people’s aspirations unfulfilled.

He emphasised that the restoration of full statehood, which has been assured by the Government of India, is not a concession but a fundamental right of the people.

Concern over public sentiment

The former chief minister said continued delays risk creating a growing sense of disenchantment among citizens and could weaken faith in democratic processes.

He said that withholding statehood has contributed to frustration among people and highlighted the need for credible and responsive governance.

Abdullah said restoring statehood would play a key role in addressing concerns related to representation, accountability and political participation in the Union Territory.