BJP has no issues with dynastic politics in party, uses it to target others: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday accused the BJP of double standards on the issue of dynastic politics, saying the party criticises family-based leadership only when targeting opponents but does not object to similar practices within its ranks.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said the BJP’s decision to field Devyani Rana, daughter of late MLA Devender Singh Rana, from Nagrota in the upcoming by-election showed the ruling party was comfortable with dynastic politics when it suited its interests. He added that the NC (National Conference) was seeking to retain Budgam and improve its performance in Nagrota in the polls scheduled for 11 November.

A by-election in Nagrota was necessitated by the demise of Devender Singh Rana in October last year, while the Budgam vacancy arose after Abdullah retained Ganderbal following his victory from two seats in the previous Assembly election. The BJP has fielded Aga Syed Mohsin from Budgam, while the NC has nominated District Development Council member Shamim Begum for Nagrota and former minister Agha Syed Mehbooba for Budgam.

“We are hopeful our performance will be better this time in Nagrota because the BJP has proved once again that it has no problem over dynastic rule when it is in their party, but sees it only when it comes to families opposed to them,” Abdullah said.