BJP has no issues with dynastic politics in party, uses it to target others: Omar
J&K CM Omar Abdullah cites BJP bypoll candidate in Nagrota, daughter of former MLA
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday accused the BJP of double standards on the issue of dynastic politics, saying the party criticises family-based leadership only when targeting opponents but does not object to similar practices within its ranks.
Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said the BJP’s decision to field Devyani Rana, daughter of late MLA Devender Singh Rana, from Nagrota in the upcoming by-election showed the ruling party was comfortable with dynastic politics when it suited its interests. He added that the NC (National Conference) was seeking to retain Budgam and improve its performance in Nagrota in the polls scheduled for 11 November.
A by-election in Nagrota was necessitated by the demise of Devender Singh Rana in October last year, while the Budgam vacancy arose after Abdullah retained Ganderbal following his victory from two seats in the previous Assembly election. The BJP has fielded Aga Syed Mohsin from Budgam, while the NC has nominated District Development Council member Shamim Begum for Nagrota and former minister Agha Syed Mehbooba for Budgam.
“We are hopeful our performance will be better this time in Nagrota because the BJP has proved once again that it has no problem over dynastic rule when it is in their party, but sees it only when it comes to families opposed to them,” Abdullah said.
NC evaluating court move on statehood restoration
Abdullah said legal experts in the NC were examining whether the party should formally join proceedings before the Supreme Court in the case concerning the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.
“We have to take into account both advantages and disadvantages before moving court,” he said, adding that the decision would be guided by the opinion of constitutional lawyers associated with the party.
Commenting on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s petition seeking the return of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside the Union Territory, Abdullah said the matter would now remain sub judice, limiting debate in the Assembly.
On reservation, the chief minister reiterated that his government intends to adhere to the Supreme Court guideline keeping total quotas within 50 per cent. He said a cabinet sub-committee had completed its report and would send it to the lieutenant governor after formal approval.
Abdullah said a memorandum seeking financial assistance following recent floods had been submitted to the Centre and expressed hope that a relief package would be announced soon.
With PTI inputs