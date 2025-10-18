CM Omar Abdullah rules out alliance with BJP for restoration of J&K statehood

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday firmly rejected the idea of any alliance with the BJP to accelerate the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Addressing the press in Srinagar, he underscored his party’s resolve not to repeat the "mistakes" of the 2015 PDP-BJP coalition, which he described as detrimental to the region.

Abdullah urged the BJP to clarify if statehood depends on the party coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that such a condition was never part of BJP’s official promises.

“If that is the case, then the BJP should be honest and tell us you will not get statehood unless the BJP governs J-K,” he said.

He categorically dismissed any prospect of a coalition, asserting the region continues to grapple with the consequences of the 2015 alliance. The chief minister’s firm stance comes amid ongoing discussions with the central government about restoring J-K’s statehood — a promise underlined in his party’s 2024 election campaign.

Union home minister Amit Shah has indicated statehood will be restored at 'an appropriate time' following consultations with Abdullah.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet recently passed a resolution calling for the restoration, marking a key step towards reviving full democratic governance in the region.