CM Omar Abdullah rules out alliance with BJP for restoration of J&K statehood
Abdullah asked the BJP to clarify if statehood depends on the party coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that such a condition was never part of BJP’s official promises
Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday firmly rejected the idea of any alliance with the BJP to accelerate the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Addressing the press in Srinagar, he underscored his party’s resolve not to repeat the "mistakes" of the 2015 PDP-BJP coalition, which he described as detrimental to the region.
Abdullah urged the BJP to clarify if statehood depends on the party coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that such a condition was never part of BJP’s official promises.
“If that is the case, then the BJP should be honest and tell us you will not get statehood unless the BJP governs J-K,” he said.
He categorically dismissed any prospect of a coalition, asserting the region continues to grapple with the consequences of the 2015 alliance. The chief minister’s firm stance comes amid ongoing discussions with the central government about restoring J-K’s statehood — a promise underlined in his party’s 2024 election campaign.
Union home minister Amit Shah has indicated statehood will be restored at 'an appropriate time' following consultations with Abdullah.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet recently passed a resolution calling for the restoration, marking a key step towards reviving full democratic governance in the region.
The restoration requires repealing the 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act and passing a new bill in Parliament.
Abdullah is expected to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue in forthcoming talks, as the region awaits resumption of its Legislative Assembly sessions slated for November 4.
The restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir remains a complex and politically sensitive issue. The region was reorganised into a Union territory in 2019, a move that ended its special constitutional status and sparked widespread debate and unrest. Since then, demands for restoring full statehood have intensified, with local political parties, including Omar Abdullah’s National Conference, making it a central election promise in 2024.
Although the Union Home Minister has reiterated that statehood will be restored “at an appropriate time,” the exact timeline remains uncertain, amid ongoing negotiations and legal challenges. The Supreme Court has extended deadlines for the government’s response to petitions demanding the restoration, reflecting the judiciary's active role in the matter.
Locally, criticism has grown from within the region as some accuse the current government of delaying action despite electoral promises.
