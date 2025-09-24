Jammu and Kashmir not getting statehood, fears Omar Abdullah, because BJP lost the assembly

For Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, the biggest challenge to the functioning of his 11-month-old elected government is that Jammu and Kashmir remains a union territory rather than a state.

He recalled today the central government's commitment to a three-step process for restoring statehood.

"The way the people were promised and the Supreme Court was informed, we expected it to be a three-step process: first delimitation, then elections, followed by restoration of statehood," the chief minister said.

"The delimitation happened, elections were conducted and people enthusiastically participated in the polls. It was bad luck for the BJP that they did not win the polls, but people cannot be punished for that," he said.

On reviving tourism in Kashmir

Addressing the state of tourism in Kashmir, Abdullah acknowledged the dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

"We made efforts for revival of tourism in the Valley. But tourists did not come in numbers like we expected. But we will continue our efforts," he said.

This comes against the context of not just the gunning down of several tourists by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, but the ensuing damage and uncertainty from the retaliatory Operation Sindoor as well as the monsoons that shortly after closed down highways and caused landslides and floods that washed away bridges, precipitated both deaths and loss of property in the union territory.