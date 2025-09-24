Jammu and Kashmir not getting statehood, fears Omar Abdullah, because BJP lost the assembly
The CM also weighed in on the faltering state of tourism in the union territory as well as the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign
On 24 September 2025, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressed several issues of keen debate in the union territory (UT) during a media interaction outside his private office.
A key concern was the political and social challenges in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganised it into a UT and separated out Ladakh. The entire region — covering both union territories — has been grappling with demands for the restoration of statehood, a promise made by the central government but not yet fulfilled, ever since.
Abdullah's comments reflect frustration over the delay, especially given the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral loss in the 2024 assembly elections, which some perceive as a factor stalling progress. Additionally, he touched on the struggling tourism sector in Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks and a controversial campaign involving the phrase ‘I love Muhammad’, which has sparked debate and legal issues.
On restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
The chief minister expressed concern that an impression is forming throughout the union territory that statehood will not be restored because the BJP lost the assembly elections in 2024. He highlighted that the BJP is the only party opposing the restoration of statehood.
"Sometimes it looks like people of Jammu and Kashmir will not get statehood because the BJP lost the elections. This is an injustice because nowhere was it said that statehood will be restored only if the BJP wins," Abdullah told media outside his private office.
"If there is opposition to the restoration of statehood, it is coming only from the BJP," he said.
This comes against the backdrop of ongoing agitation for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule in next-door Ladakh too, where this afternoon saw a flare-up of violence in the aftermath of the hospitalisation of two protestors against the BJP-led Centre’s delay in implementing agreed-upon steps after several rounds of talks. A local BJP office in Leh was set on fire as police clashed with protestors.
For Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, the biggest challenge to the functioning of his 11-month-old elected government is that Jammu and Kashmir remains a union territory rather than a state.
He recalled today the central government's commitment to a three-step process for restoring statehood.
"The way the people were promised and the Supreme Court was informed, we expected it to be a three-step process: first delimitation, then elections, followed by restoration of statehood," the chief minister said.
"The delimitation happened, elections were conducted and people enthusiastically participated in the polls. It was bad luck for the BJP that they did not win the polls, but people cannot be punished for that," he said.
On reviving tourism in Kashmir
Addressing the state of tourism in Kashmir, Abdullah acknowledged the dissatisfaction among stakeholders.
"We made efforts for revival of tourism in the Valley. But tourists did not come in numbers like we expected. But we will continue our efforts," he said.
This comes against the context of not just the gunning down of several tourists by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, but the ensuing damage and uncertainty from the retaliatory Operation Sindoor as well as the monsoons that shortly after closed down highways and caused landslides and floods that washed away bridges, precipitated both deaths and loss of property in the union territory.
On the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign
Responding to the controversy surrounding the 'I love Mohammad' campaign, which has led to legal actions, Abdullah strongly defended Muslim citizens’ right to express such sentiments.
"Only someone mentally unwell can make a case out of writing these words. Who can have a problem with these three words? I fail to understand how it can become a basis for arrest," he asserted, in regard to an FIR reportedly filed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh by the state police over a procession taken out with an ‘I love Mohammad’ theme and slogan.
"I would like the courts to set it right at the earliest. How is it illegal to write ‘I love Muhammad’?" he asked.
For once, one of Abdullah’s foremost critics and rivals, PDP (People’s Democratic Party) leader Mehbooba Mufti concurred, asking the media, "If making people chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is not an offence, then why have a problem with ‘I love Mohammad’?"
Abdullah further argued that even if the campaign were associated with Muslims exclusively, the act of writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ should not in itself be deemed illegal, surely.
“Don’t people of other religions praise their holy persons and leaders? When you travel outside Kashmir, there is hardly a vehicle that does not have a picture of a deity. If that is not illegal, how does this become illegal?” he asked.
The FIR against the local expression of what has been a nationwide campaign has led to further processions in protests across Bijnor, Unnao and other areas.
