Jammu and Kashmir: ‘It’s self-inflicted destruction’

For over three weeks, the National Highway (NH44) that connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India was closed.

The immediate cause? Heavy rains and flash floods that triggered multiple landslides, with a big one hitting Thard, Jakheni in Udhampur.

The underlying cause? Reckless development in an ecologically sensitive zone.

The prolonged closure couldn’t have come at a worse time. This is peak apple-harvesting season. Growers had just begun dispatching their goods to markets across the country when the link snapped.

From 26 August to 17 September, thousands of fruit-laden trucks were either stuck on the highway or parked in designated lots. As perishables rotted, losses mounted. The disruption not only crippled the movement of fruit trucks but also choked the entire supply chain, throwing growers, traders, transporters and ordinary people into deep distress.

Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of Sopore Fruit Mandi — one of the largest fruit markets in Asia and the biggest in Kashmir, told this correspondent: “Based on our preliminary assessment, we believe the Valley’s fruit growers have incurred losses of between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 crore. They are devastated, as the bulk of their produce was spoiled while waiting for the road to be reopened. Initial reports from the Delhi mandi indicate that most of the consignments contained rotten fruit. In many cases, traders have refused to bear the transportation costs for the damaged produce.”