Jammu and Kashmir floods: Nearly 12,000 km of damaged roads to restore

Nearly 12,000 kilometres of road network — including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway — were damaged in the recent floods and landslides across the union territory.

Restoration work on the severely affected Udhampur–Ramban section is currently being carried out on a war footing and is expected to be completed by this evening, 9 September, according to authorities.

"Out of the total road length of 42,000 km, around 12,000 km suffered damage due to recent flash floods," said Anil Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the public works department.

He made the statement during a presentation on the extent of infrastructure damage and current road conditions to deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on 8 September.

Officials from the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) also briefed the deputy CM on the status of the Jammu–Srinagar highway. They stated that the Udhampur–Ramban stretch had suffered significant damage but would be restored shortly. Meanwhile, traffic on the Dhar–Udhampur section will operate in a single direction from 9 September.

They have further disclosed that, of the 105 bridges along the highway, three were damaged. All three have now been restored.

Deputy CM Choudhary took serious note of the collapse of the Seri–Kath bridge in Kathua during the recent floods, raising questions about its failure despite being constructed only a few years ago. He has directed the NHAI officials to explain the reason behind the collapse.