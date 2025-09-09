J&K Congress blames admin lapses after visiting flood-hit border areas

Locals highlighted issues of disrupted water, power, and road connectivity, and pointed to prolonged delays in completing the Indri bridge, a key link for over 20,000 people.

Karra assured residents he would raise their concerns with the Union Territory administration and the Centre, pressing for a relief package to ease their hardships.

Calling border residents “unarmed soldiers of the country”, he said it was the government’s duty to ensure them full support and basic amenities.

Earlier, Karra also visited Katal Battal Nagrota, Gorkha Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, and other affected parts of Jammu city, listening to people’s grievances and promising to take them up at appropriate forums.

With PTI inputs