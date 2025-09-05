Nature’s wrath in Jammu: 283 houses damaged, 950 evacuated in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district is reeling under nature’s fury, with relentless rains, flash floods, and landslides damaging 283 houses and forcing nearly 950 residents to seek shelter in safer places, officials said on Thursday, 4 September.

According to Ramban deputy commissioner Alyas Khan, a sudden cloudburst on 29 August unleashed torrents of destruction in Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil, triggering landslides and flash floods that ravaged roads and infrastructure. The calamity claimed four lives, left one woman missing, and injured another.

"Due to incessant rainfall, a sudden cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods at Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil on 29 August, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure," Khan said.