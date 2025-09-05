Nature’s wrath in Jammu: 283 houses damaged, 950 evacuated in Ramban
Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district is reeling under nature’s fury, with relentless rains, flash floods, and landslides damaging 283 houses and forcing nearly 950 residents to seek shelter in safer places, officials said on Thursday, 4 September.
According to Ramban deputy commissioner Alyas Khan, a sudden cloudburst on 29 August unleashed torrents of destruction in Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil, triggering landslides and flash floods that ravaged roads and infrastructure. The calamity claimed four lives, left one woman missing, and injured another.
"Due to incessant rainfall, a sudden cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods at Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil on 29 August, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure," Khan said.
The rains also impacted the district’s infrastructure:
Roads: Of 182 roads, 84 were damaged or closed due to continuous rainfall, with 30 already restored. Restoration work is ongoing.
Water supply: Out of 98 schemes, 43 were disrupted after initial repairs, with 24 restored so far.
Power: Among 54 feeders, 21 were affected again, with 19 restored (including nine partially). Of 1,781 distribution transformers, 984 were damaged in the second wave, with 462 restored.
The administration has set up 15 lodgement-cum-relief camps housing over 650 people, providing food, bedding, and medical support. Additionally, six medical camps are operational to care for displaced families.
Union minister Jitendra Singh released these details on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing efforts to restore essential services in the district.
With PTI inputs
