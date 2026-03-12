Elected govt is in place in J-K without powers it should have, statehood needed: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday reiterated the demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the elected government in the Union Territory does not possess the powers it should have.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted with the assurance that full statehood would be restored.

“The biggest issue is that there is an elected government, but it does not have the powers it should have. Elections were held with the promise that statehood would be restored and people’s difficulties would be addressed. Years have passed — where is that statehood?” Abdullah said.

He added that assurances regarding restoration of statehood had been made both in Parliament and before the Supreme Court.

Concerns over governance and economy

Responding to a question about remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge linking a recent attack on Abdullah to the absence of statehood, the National Conference leader said crime occurs across the country and cannot be attributed to a single factor.

“Crime exists everywhere in the country. Poverty is increasing and the global situation, especially because of the war involving Iran, will affect us as well,” he said.

Abdullah warned that rising global tensions could worsen economic conditions and lead to an increase in prices, particularly for energy.

“The prices of everything are rising. The price of oil will go up and you may not even get gas. What will people do then?” he said, adding that the middle class would face the greatest difficulties if inflation continued to rise.

Remarks on social harmony

Commenting on the broader situation in the country, Abdullah said social divisions had deepened and cautioned that the space for voices advocating communal harmony was shrinking.

“The biggest tragedy is that hatred in the country has taken deep roots. There is very little space left for those who talk about friendship and love between religions,” he said.

He added that no religion promotes hatred and that all faiths emphasise compassion and mutual assistance.