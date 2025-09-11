Farooq Abdullah stopped from meeting detained MP Sanjay Singh in Jammu

Tensions ran high at Jammu circuit house on Thursday when former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was prevented from meeting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Singh was being held on the premises to stop him from protesting the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Police positioned a locked gate between the two leaders, sparking sharp criticism from Abdullah, who described the move as a “direct assault” on Constitutional rights.

Singh had planned to stage a peaceful demonstration against Malik’s arrest, while Abdullah came to show his support. However, the former chief minister was stopped at the gate and barred from entering. Abdullah expressed frustration at the restrictions, accusing lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha of overstepping his authority despite the presence of an elected government.

In an unusual scene, Singh stood atop a plastic chair, arguing vehemently with police officers. “He’s a former chief minister! I’m a member of Parliament! What crime are we committing? Are MPs not allowed to meet?” he demanded. Despite their protests, police refused to budge, forcing the two leaders to converse from opposite sides of the locked gate.

Addressing the media later, Abdullah voiced serious worries about the state of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. He called the police’s refusal to allow the meeting, along with Singh’s detention, a blatant violation of constitutional values.

“There was no violence. Sanjay Singh came to express solidarity with his detained colleague Mehraj Malik. I simply wanted to check on an old friend and offer support. Yet, the gates were locked against us,” Abdullah said.