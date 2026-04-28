Farooq Abdullah reiterates push for Article 370 restoration, statehood for J&K
National Conference chief says party will not retreat from its core agenda amid concerns over governance structure
National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah has reaffirmed that restoring Article 370 remains central to the agenda of the Jammu and Kashmir NC, declaring there would be no compromise on the issue.
Speaking at a public gathering in Budgam in central Kashmir on Monday, the veteran leader said the party would continue its campaign to safeguard the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that the demand for reinstating Article 370, revoked by the Centre in 2019, remained non-negotiable.
Abdullah also addressed concerns around governance in the Union Territory, stating that a dual administrative system would not serve its long-term stability. He argued that an elected government must be allowed to function without undue interference, warning that parallel authority structures could create confusion and hinder decision-making.
Highlighting the party’s legacy, he credited the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah with ushering in transformative land reforms that granted ownership rights to farmers and significantly reduced poverty and inequality.
According to Abdullah, these measures played a crucial role in reshaping the region’s socio-economic landscape.
He alleged that the constitutional safeguards once enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir had been steadily weakened over time before being entirely removed in 2019. He also criticised the role of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party in that process.
Reiterating his party’s position, Abdullah cautioned against what he described as misleading narratives and insisted that the struggle for restoring constitutional rights would continue under all circumstances.
The former chief minister also renewed calls for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that it is essential for effective governance. He noted that assurances had previously been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah regarding statehood, but said progress had yet to materialise.
Abdullah added that the Supreme Court of India had also directed the Centre to expedite the process, and urged the government to honour its commitments without further delay.
With PTI inputs