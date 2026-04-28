Farooq Abdullah reiterates push for Article 370 restoration, statehood for J&K

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah has reaffirmed that restoring Article 370 remains central to the agenda of the Jammu and Kashmir NC, declaring there would be no compromise on the issue.

Speaking at a public gathering in Budgam in central Kashmir on Monday, the veteran leader said the party would continue its campaign to safeguard the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that the demand for reinstating Article 370, revoked by the Centre in 2019, remained non-negotiable.

Abdullah also addressed concerns around governance in the Union Territory, stating that a dual administrative system would not serve its long-term stability. He argued that an elected government must be allowed to function without undue interference, warning that parallel authority structures could create confusion and hinder decision-making.

Highlighting the party’s legacy, he credited the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah with ushering in transformative land reforms that granted ownership rights to farmers and significantly reduced poverty and inequality.