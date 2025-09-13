Farooq Abdullah hopes for J&K statehood, urges focus on healing over distractions

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, 13 September, voiced optimism that the Centre would heed the aspirations of the people and restore the region’s statehood.

Speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, where he was a guest of honour at a golf tournament featuring 50 golfers from across the country, Abdullah said, “God willing, that will also happen one day. We are hopeful that Delhi will pay attention to it. The prime minister will see to it that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want statehood to be restored.”

On being asked whether controversies like the Hazratbal row or the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik distract from real issues, Abdullah remarked that the people of J&K have endured challenges since 1947. “This is not something new. But nothing is static, things move. God willing, the situation has improved here, and I am hopeful the leadership of our country will further improve it by respecting people’s aspirations,” he said.