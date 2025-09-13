Farooq Abdullah hopes for J&K statehood, urges focus on healing over distractions
NC president terms 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 mostly tourists, a severe blow to Kashmir’s tourism-driven economy
National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, 13 September, voiced optimism that the Centre would heed the aspirations of the people and restore the region’s statehood.
Speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, where he was a guest of honour at a golf tournament featuring 50 golfers from across the country, Abdullah said, “God willing, that will also happen one day. We are hopeful that Delhi will pay attention to it. The prime minister will see to it that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want statehood to be restored.”
On being asked whether controversies like the Hazratbal row or the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik distract from real issues, Abdullah remarked that the people of J&K have endured challenges since 1947. “This is not something new. But nothing is static, things move. God willing, the situation has improved here, and I am hopeful the leadership of our country will further improve it by respecting people’s aspirations,” he said.
The Hazratbal controversy erupted on 5 September when a plaque bearing the Ashoka emblem was vandalised at the shrine, sparking political outrage against Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi. In Doda, tensions rose after Malik was booked under the PSA and shifted to Kathua jail.
Abdullah also spoke about the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Calling it a severe blow to Kashmir’s tourism-dependent economy, he asserted that the people of the valley stood united in condemning the attack. “Tourism sustains both poor and rich here. It is essential for our economy,” he said.
The NC chief said the golf tournament in Pahalgam was part of efforts to rebuild confidence. “It is our endeavour to end fear after the 22 April incident. This event sends a message that Kashmir is safe, the situation has improved, and everyone is welcome to experience its hospitality,” he added.
With PTI inputs