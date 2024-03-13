CAA: Fast-track citizenship? Paperwork wanted—even if invalid!

Applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) can submit any of nine documents, including valid or expired passport, ID cards and land tenancy records, to prove he or she is a national of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan.

According to the rules of the CAA issued on Monday, the applicants can also submit any of 20 documents like

copy of visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India

certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or a revenue officer to prove that he or she has entered India on or before 31 December, 2014.

The rules also state that the applicants will have to provide an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he or she belongs to either Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community and continues to be a member of that community.

The government on Monday, 11 March implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before 31 December, 2014.

Now, Indian nationality will be given under the CAA to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

The applicants will have to give a declaration that they "irrevocably" renounce the existing citizenship and that they want to make make "India as permanent home".