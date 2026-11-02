Faith-based groups get only 6 pc of foreign funds in India: FCRA JPC chief

JPC chairperson Sanjay Jaiswal says churches and faith-based organisations receive only 6 per cent of foreign contributions.

Opposition parties and Christian organisations flag concerns over proposed government powers over foreign-funded assets.

The JPC holds consultations in Shillong and plans further meetings in Chennai and Kochi.

Churches and other faith-based organisations account for only around six per cent of the Rs 22,000 crore in foreign contributions received in India, BJP MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairperson Sanjay Jaiswal said on Monday, 2 November, as the panel continued its consultations on the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Speaking to reporters after a stakeholder consultation in Shillong, Jaiswal said the committee was examining concerns over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and seeking practical solutions to the issues raised by organisations receiving foreign funds.

"Out of the Rs 22,000 crore coming into the country as foreign contributions, only around six per cent goes to churches and other faith-based organisations. The remaining amount goes to NGOs and other organisations," he said.

The consultation comes amid mounting opposition to the proposed amendments, which have triggered concerns among Christian organisations, civil society groups and Opposition parties over the potential impact on foreign-funded charitable, educational and religious institutions.

The controversy centres on provisions that seek to expand the government's powers over foreign contributions and assets created using such funds when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed.