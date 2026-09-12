Nagaland Christian body rallies against FCRA amendments, compulsory ‘Vande Mataram’ singing

Several protesters marched in Nagaland’s capital on Saturday under the banner of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF), opposing proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and compulsory singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at official events.

The protesters called for protection of religious freedom and constitutional rights, while stressing the importance of India’s secular character.

NJCF president N Paphino said the rally was not directed against India, the Constitution or the state, but was a peaceful expression of concerns over “faith, identity, religious liberty and democratic values”.

He said Christian faith and Naga identity did not diminish patriotism.

“Nationalism does not mean the destruction of identity. Patriotism does not mean the surrender of conscience,” Paphino said, adding that India’s strength lay in its diversity and that unity should not mean uniformity.

On the proposed requirement to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ at official events, Paphino said people whose religious beliefs prevented them from participating should not be forced to do so.

He described the issue as one of freedom of conscience rather than patriotism and urged the government to ensure that people were not harassed for choosing not to participate in the singing of the national song.

Following the rally, the NJCF submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through Lok Bhavan.