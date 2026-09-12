Nagaland Christian body rallies against FCRA amendments, compulsory ‘Vande Mataram’ singing
Nagaland Joint Christian Forum says protest seeks to protect religious freedom, constitutional rights and India’s secular character
Several protesters marched in Nagaland’s capital on Saturday under the banner of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF), opposing proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and compulsory singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at official events.
The protesters called for protection of religious freedom and constitutional rights, while stressing the importance of India’s secular character.
NJCF president N Paphino said the rally was not directed against India, the Constitution or the state, but was a peaceful expression of concerns over “faith, identity, religious liberty and democratic values”.
He said Christian faith and Naga identity did not diminish patriotism.
“Nationalism does not mean the destruction of identity. Patriotism does not mean the surrender of conscience,” Paphino said, adding that India’s strength lay in its diversity and that unity should not mean uniformity.
On the proposed requirement to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ at official events, Paphino said people whose religious beliefs prevented them from participating should not be forced to do so.
He described the issue as one of freedom of conscience rather than patriotism and urged the government to ensure that people were not harassed for choosing not to participate in the singing of the national song.
Following the rally, the NJCF submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through Lok Bhavan.
The memorandum raised concerns over the proposed FCRA amendments, religious freedom, compulsory singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, and the continued enforcement of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime and Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast.
On the proposed FCRA changes, the forum said Christian organisations should not be selectively targeted and rejected allegations linking foreign contributions received by Christian institutions to forced conversions.
The NJCF said such funds were used by Christian institutions for charitable and social-welfare activities benefiting marginalised sections.
The forum clarified that it did not oppose stringent enforcement of the FCRA and said organisations found violating the law should face penalties or cancellation of their licences.
It also urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposed amendments to independently consult stakeholders, including grassroots beneficiaries, and visit remote areas to assess the potential impact of the proposed changes.
The rally comes amid wider debates over religious freedom, regulation of foreign contributions and the role of national symbols at official events.