Opposition from church, student groups forces Nagaland to defer Yoga Day event

The Nagaland government has deferred its official International Day of Yoga programme to Monday following strong opposition from student bodies, tribal organisations, church groups and political parties over holding the event on a Sunday in the Christian-majority state.

The School Education Department issued a revised order directing the Directorate of School Education to postpone the observance in all institutions to 22 June.

The decision came after widespread objections to an earlier directive that instructed government and private schools to organise Yoga Day programmes on 21 June, ensure participation of students and staff, and submit reports along with GPS-tagged photographs.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) described the directive as insensitive to the religious sentiments of Nagaland's predominantly Christian population.

The federation argued that Sunday is a sacred day of worship and that compelling schools to organise Yoga programmes amounted to disregarding the constitutional rights and beliefs of the people.