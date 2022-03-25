Female CISF constable suspended for strip-searching elderly woman at Guwahati airport

The security personnel wanted "proof" of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress, said Dolly.



The CISF also tweeted: "Security and dignity of needy pax (passenger) go hand in hand. CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CISF has spoken with the passenger."



In another tweet, Dolly said: "Met with Guwahati airport authorities and CISF officials to follow up. The DIG CISF also reached out over the phone. They have assured me that the matter will be taken up. Thank you for promising to look into the case."