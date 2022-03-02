Female Royal Bengal tiger found dead in Assam's Kaziranga

Last year, four Royal Bengal tigers of different ages were killed due to various reasons including infighting among the animals in Kaziranga, one of India's seven UNESCO world heritage sites. Extending across Assam's Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Karbi Anglong districts, it is home to more than 2,400 one-horned Indian rhinos, approximately two thirds of the total world population.



It also has 121 tigers, 1,089 elephants and huge numbers of Asiatic buffalo, swamp deer, wild boar, hog deer, porcupine and other endangered animals.