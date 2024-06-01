‘Festival of democracy’ successful when democratic powers defeat dictatorial: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people on Saturday, 1 June, to vote for change and asserted that the "festival of democracy" will be considered successful only when democratic powers defeat the dictatorial ones.

He said the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy was underway in the country and the INDIA bloc was fighting the dictatorial powers with courage.

"The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

The people want to see the Congress' guarantees fulfilled, he added.

"This time the country has supported and sided with 'Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

"This festival of democracy will be considered successful only when the democratic powers defeat the dictatorial powers," the Congress leader said.

"Today, when you press the EVM button for 57 seats in 8 states and Union territories, think about the Preamble of the Constitution - 'We the people of India,'" he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.