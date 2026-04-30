15 dead after pick-up van overturns and collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh

At least 15 people have died following a collision between a pick-up van and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, after three more victims succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening between 8.30 pm and 9 pm near Chikliya crossing along the Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway. According to officials, the pick-up van, which was carrying a large number of labourers, overturned before colliding with an oncoming SUV.

Initial reports had confirmed 12 fatalities, but the death toll later rose to 15 as additional victims died during treatment.

Indore divisional commissioner Dr Sudam P. Khade said around 46 individuals, most of them labourers, were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident. He described the accident as “very tragic” and confirmed that authorities are overseeing relief and medical efforts.

Several injured individuals have been hospitalised, with seven referred to Indore for specialised care. Others are receiving treatment locally, where officials say their condition is currently stable. Medical teams have been deployed to ensure timely care and to prevent any delays in treatment.