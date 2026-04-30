15 dead after pick-up van overturns and collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh
Dozens of labourers were travelling in the vehicle when it lost control on a national highway in Dhar district
At least 15 people have died following a collision between a pick-up van and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, after three more victims succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.
The accident occurred on Wednesday evening between 8.30 pm and 9 pm near Chikliya crossing along the Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway. According to officials, the pick-up van, which was carrying a large number of labourers, overturned before colliding with an oncoming SUV.
Initial reports had confirmed 12 fatalities, but the death toll later rose to 15 as additional victims died during treatment.
Indore divisional commissioner Dr Sudam P. Khade said around 46 individuals, most of them labourers, were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident. He described the accident as “very tragic” and confirmed that authorities are overseeing relief and medical efforts.
Several injured individuals have been hospitalised, with seven referred to Indore for specialised care. Others are receiving treatment locally, where officials say their condition is currently stable. Medical teams have been deployed to ensure timely care and to prevent any delays in treatment.
Preliminary findings suggest the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle shortly before the crash. Police from Tirla station have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died, along with Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav also conveyed his grief and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for others hurt in the incident.
State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has instructed local authorities to prioritise medical care for the injured, while leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, who hails from Dhar, also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.
With PTI inputs