Final rites of medical student killed in Ukraine held in native village of Karnataka

Remembering her son as a selfless bring, Naveen's mother Vijayalakshmi said he got killed as he went out to fetch food for his friends. Had he stayed back in the bunker, he would have been alive. To make his death meaningful, the family has decided to donate his body to the medical college, she said. "In his last moments my son's action to venture out was selfless," she reiterated.



Naveen was killed in Russian shelling on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his father personally and comforted him. The father had asked Prime Minister Modi to bring back all students from Ukraine safely as they are assets of this country.



The government had granted Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Naveen's family besides assurance to help his brother.