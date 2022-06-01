Finally, absconding actor-producer Vijay Babu lands in Kochi

On Tuesday, the court was informed by Babu's counsel that he will be arriving from Dubai on Wednesday.



Rebuking the police and the prosecution, the court said that he might be a star for others, but for the court, he is an ordinary person. The police, it added, is trying to stage a drama for the media by arresting him as soon as he arrives from Dubai.



As soon as he arrives from abroad, he should present himself before the police probe team, but should not be arrested till Thursday.



The Kerala Police has been trying its best to bring back Babu, who slipped out of the country last month to Dubai and from there - after the police began steps to issue a red corner notice - headed for Georgia and according to those in the know of things, he, will have to touch base at Dubai, before he lands in Kochi.



The actor-producer was on the run after the actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him several times in a flat in Kochi.