Finally, an FIR over 'embezzlement of donations' at Ram temple

An FIR has finally been registered in Ayodhya over allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities, officials said on Thursday, 25 June.

The FIR comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this month, continues its probe. The panel submitted its preliminary report to the state government two days ago. A police official confirmed to PTI that the FIR had been lodged.

A senior government official said the SIT's preliminary report contained "strong, strict" recommendations and asserted that chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking the matter seriously. "Whosoever is found guilty would be sternly dealt with," the official said.

The state government had constituted the SIT on 13 June at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after allegations surfaced regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The three-member SIT comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector-general of police Kiran S. and finance department special secretary Neel Ratan.