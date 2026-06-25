Finally, an FIR over 'embezzlement of donations' at Ram temple
Case registered following preliminary SIT findings; UP government says those found guilty will face strict action
An FIR has finally been registered in Ayodhya over allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities, officials said on Thursday, 25 June.
The FIR comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this month, continues its probe. The panel submitted its preliminary report to the state government two days ago. A police official confirmed to PTI that the FIR had been lodged.
A senior government official said the SIT's preliminary report contained "strong, strict" recommendations and asserted that chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking the matter seriously. "Whosoever is found guilty would be sternly dealt with," the official said.
The state government had constituted the SIT on 13 June at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after allegations surfaced regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
The three-member SIT comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector-general of police Kiran S. and finance department special secretary Neel Ratan.
Officials said the FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to police, the case has been registered under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other relevant provisions.
Officials said the FIR was lodged on the basis of recommendations made in the SIT's preliminary report.
The development came hours after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joined the growing demand for the registration of an FIR in the alleged donation embezzlement case. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, also arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday evening to press for legal action in the matter.
With PTI inputs