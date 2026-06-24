Ram temple trust declines to share financial details, cites SIT probe

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai has declined to provide details regarding the trust's income, expenditure, donations, bank accounts, land transactions and assets, citing an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe linked to the Ram temple project, officials said on Wednesday, 24 June.

The matter surfaced after a complaint submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by BJP leader Rajneesh Singh was forwarded to the Ayodhya district administration for appropriate action.

In a letter dated 23 June to additional district magistrate (administration) Vishu Raja, additional district magistrate (law and order) Indrakant Dwivedi said he had contacted Rai seeking the information requested in the complaint.

According to the letter, Rai informed the administration that an SIT inquiry was currently underway and that the investigating team was collecting relevant records and documents. In view of the ongoing probe, the requested information could not be shared at this stage, the letter stated.