Finance Commission found no merit in including heatwaves in disaster list: Govt

The 15th Finance Commission had examined states' request to expand the list of notified disasters to include heatwaves but did not find merit in it, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, Union earth sciences minister Jitendra Singh said extreme heat and sunstroke claimed 10,635 lives in India during the 10-year period starting from 2013.

However, he said steps taken by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to improve monitoring and early warning systems have helped minimise the loss of life and property during extreme weather events, including heatwaves.

Bhagat asked whether the government proposes to declare heatwaves a national calamity. Singh replied that the 15th Finance Commission had considered the issue of including more calamities in the existing notified list.

"The Commission in para 8.143 of its report had observed that the list of notified disasters eligible for funding from State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) and National Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (NDRMF) covers the needs of the State to a large extent and thus did not find much merit in the request to expand its scope," the minister told the Lok Sabha.

Currently, the notified list of calamities eligible for National Disaster Response Fund or State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) assistance includes 12 disasters — cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloudburst, pest attack, and frost and cold wave.