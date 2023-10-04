FIR against 10 cops for assaulting Dalit student in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Police has lodged an FIR against 10 of its own personnel for allegedly assaulting a Dalit law student last year, officials said on Wednesday 4 October. The 22-year-old student, who hails from Aligarh, claimed that he was assaulted inside a police station in November 2022 after being implicated in a false case.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday 1 October, after a prolonged follow up by the complainant, who recalled the ordeal he faced at the hands of the police in an interaction with PTI in June. Two station house officers are among those booked, according to police. "The FIR has been lodged at Beta 2 police station under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

"An inquiry into the matter has been initiated. The facts of the alleged assault are being investigated. Investigations in cases lodged under SC/ST Act are bound to be completed within two months," Khan told PTI.