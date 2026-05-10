FIR against 5,000 TRE-4 aspirants after Patna protest over teacher recruitment delay

Bihar Police have registered a case against around 5,000 unidentified aspirants of the TRE-4 (Teacher Recruitment Examination) following clashes during a protest in Patna over delays in issuance of the next teacher recruitment notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

Police also arrested four people, including student leader Dilip Kumar, after Friday’s demonstration near the BPSC office turned violent.

The FIR was lodged at Gandhi Maidan Police Station based on a magistrate’s complaint alleging that protesters disrupted traffic, breached barricades, disturbed public order and misbehaved with police personnel deployed at the site.

The protest began with hundreds of teacher recruitment aspirants marching from Patna College towards the BPSC office demanding immediate release of the TRE-4 notification. Police had erected barricades near JP Golambar to stop the procession.

According to protesters, candidates were held back for nearly two hours before tensions escalated after some demonstrators allegedly attempted to push through the barricades. Police subsequently used force, including a lathicharge, to disperse the crowd. Several aspirants, including women candidates, reportedly sustained injuries during the action.

On Saturday, Dilip Kumar was taken into custody and brought to Gardanibagh Hospital for medical examination before being sent to Beur Jail along with three other aspirants after being produced before a court.

“Injustice is being done to students. We are demanding vacancies but are being sent to jail,” Kumar told reporters while being escorted by police.

Patna City SP (Central) Diksha said some protesters became aggressive during the demonstration and attempted to break barricades, leading to confrontation with police.