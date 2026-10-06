FIR against BJP BLA over false Form-7 submissions, first in Telangana
S Balachander accused of seeking deletion of 30 electors during ongoing SIR of electoral rolls
An FIR has been registered against a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of the BJP for submitting Form-7 applications seeking deletion of 30 electors during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said.
It is the first FIR registered in Telangana over allegedly false information submitted through Form-7 during the SIR.
The case was registered at Chikkadapally Police Station against S Balachander based on a complaint by an election official. Police said relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act have been invoked.
“Following a complaint that the BLA submitted forms for deletion of 30 electors, we have registered an FIR, and it is under investigation,” a police official said.
Congress had sought action
Earlier, Telangana Congress leaders had complained to state Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy against Balachander, alleging that the BJP BLA in Musheerabad had submitted Form-7 applications seeking deletion of 30 electors.
Congress alleged that the applications were an attempt to unlawfully delete the names of genuine electors and sought legal action.
On Monday, the Telangana Congress also approached Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, seeking registration of an FIR and an SIT probe into what it described as a suspected plan by BJP functionaries to carry out large-scale deletion of genuine voters during the SIR.
In its complaint, Congress alleged that the BJP BLA in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency had submitted Form-7 applications seeking deletion of the names of BJP BLA Sharfuddin and members of his family.
Form-7 is used to file an objection to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name from the existing electoral roll.
The BJP rejected the allegations. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao said no BJP BLA had submitted such Form-7 applications.
CEO warns against false declarations
Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy on Monday directed district election officers to take action against applicants who knowingly make false statements or declarations in Form-6, Form-6A, Form-7 and Form-8, in accordance with the rules.
In a communication to the district election officers, he said the CEO's office had noted instances of bulk Form-7 applications being filed before Electoral Registration Officers, with allegations that some of the forms were not genuine.