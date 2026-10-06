FIR against BJP BLA over false Form-7 submissions, first in Telangana

An FIR has been registered against a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of the BJP for submitting Form-7 applications seeking deletion of 30 electors during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said.

It is the first FIR registered in Telangana over allegedly false information submitted through Form-7 during the SIR.

The case was registered at Chikkadapally Police Station against S Balachander based on a complaint by an election official. Police said relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act have been invoked.

“Following a complaint that the BLA submitted forms for deletion of 30 electors, we have registered an FIR, and it is under investigation,” a police official said.

Congress had sought action

Earlier, Telangana Congress leaders had complained to state Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy against Balachander, alleging that the BJP BLA in Musheerabad had submitted Form-7 applications seeking deletion of 30 electors.

Congress alleged that the applications were an attempt to unlawfully delete the names of genuine electors and sought legal action.